Northern Railway Finishes Digging Tunnel To Connect Katra-Banihal Junctions In J&K

Northern Railways has finished digging India’s fourth longest tunnel, measuring 10.18 kilometres, between the Sangaldan and Sumber stations on the Katra-Banihal section in Jammu and Kashmir. The horseshoe-shaped tunnel connects the Sumber station yard on the north side and bridge no. 1 at Dharam village in Chinji Nala on the south.

Northern Railways GM Ashutosh Gangal said that the line and level of the tunnel were accurately done during the breakthrough of the railway department. The ruling gradient inside the tunnel is 01 in 80. The digging started from two ends – Dharma Entrance Gate (328 m) and Kohli Entrance Gate (829 m).

Tunnel T-48 is a twin-tube tunnel consisting of the main tunnel (10.186 km) and an escape tunnel (9.788 km) connected by 24 cross-passages. The tunnel has been constructed as per international standards and provisions have been made for rescue and relief operations in emergencies.

The tunnel passes through the Ramban Formation of the Yuva Himalayas and The Muri Thrust at the southern end of T-48, where the Chinji Nala passes between T-47P-2 and T-48P-1. Chenab river’s tributaries such as Bhimdasa, Bagdisha and Kohli Nala pass alongside the tunnel, making tunnelling a highly challenging task.

The Jammu-Udhampur-Katra-Quazigund-Baramulla Railway Line (URBL) is the biggest project when it comes to the construction of a mountain railway. From Jammu to Baramulla, the new railway line stretches across a length of 345 kilometres. The tunnelling between Sangaldan and Sumber was a part of that construction.

