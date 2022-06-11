CHANGE LANGUAGE
Northern Railway To Regulate, Divert Trains Due To Construction Work; Check List

Train No. 12323, Howrah-Barmer train service will remain regulated for 10 minutes at Maripat station on July 8.

The Northern Railway has decided to make changes to the schedule of several trains.

News Desk

The construction of a road overbridge between the Ghaziabad and Maripat stations will affect the movement of trains in June and July on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Tundla rail route. The Northern Railway has decided to make changes to the schedule of several trains.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North-western Railway, due to different works on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Tundla rail section, the movement of trains will be affected in the month of June and July, due to which the following trains will be regulated/diverted:

Regulate Rail Services (From Origin Station)

Train No. 14723, Kanpur Central – Bhiwani train service will run between Tundla-Maripat stations on June 14, June 15, June 25, June 29, June 30 & July 4. Minutes will be regulated.

Train No. 14723, Kanpur Central – Bhiwani train service will remain regulated for 10 minutes between Tundla-Maripat stations on June 21, July 3 & July 5.

Train number 12555, Gorakhpur-Hisar rail service will remain regulated for 20 minutes between Tundla-Maripat stations on June 14, June 15, June 25, June 29 and July 4.

Train No. 12323, Howrah-Barmer train service will remain regulated for 10 minutes at Maripat station on July 8.

Diverted trains:

Train number 14619, the Agartala-Firozpur rail service will operate via a diverted route via Deendayal Upadhyay-Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad on June 30 and July 7.

Train No. 12323, Howrah-Barmer rail service will operate via a diverted route via Etawah-Bhandai-Agra Cantt-Palwal-New Delhi on July 1.

first published:June 11, 2022, 10:47 IST