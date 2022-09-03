Northwestern Railway Extends Services of Four Trains Operating From Mumbai

Passengers travelling to Mumbai are finding difficulty in getting confirmed tickets in trains due to the festive rush. To deal with this, Indian Railways has decided to extend the services of special trains connecting Bandra Terminus in Mumbai with Rajasthan and Haryana. Northwestern Railway will extend the services of four pairs of special trains operating between Bandra Terminus and Udaipur, Barmer and Ajmer in Rajasthan as well as Bhiwani in Haryana.

According to the Northwestern Railway spokesperson, the operating period of special trains between Bandra Terminus, Barmer, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bhiwani is being extended till December. The schedule of four trains is being changed till December for the benefit of the passengers. The schedule is as follows:

Train No. 09037/09038 Bandra Terminus-Barmer – Bandra Weekly special train service is being extended from Bandra Terminus till December 30, and from Barmer till December 31. Train No. 09039/09040 Bandra Terminus-Ajmer – Bandra Weekly special train service is being extended from Bandra Terminus till December 28, and from Ajmer till December 29. Train No. 09067/09068 Bandra Terminus-Udaipur – Bandra Weekly special train service is being extended from Bandra Terminus till December 26, and from Udaipur till December 27. Train No. 09007/09008 Bandra Terminus-Bhiwani – Borivali Weekly special train service is being extended from Bandra Terminus till December 29, and from Barmer till December 30.

The extension of the period of service of these trains will be in effect till December without any change in the timings and the stoppages. All the trains will be operating as per the usual time table.

The changes have been done for the facilitation of the passengers and many train schedules are similarly being extended or bogies are being added to ease the rush during the festive season. India Railways has also improved the time of operations so that trains don’t run excessively late from their scheduled arrivals and departures.

