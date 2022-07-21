Not Able to Cancel Train Tickets Online? Send an Email to Railways; Here's How

Almost 23 million passengers commute through Indian Railways. This is equal to moving the entire population of Australia. Keeping in mind such a large number, the Indian Railways need to provide good facilities. Through Rail, Seva passengers tweet their grievances. One such passenger was Anand Sharma who had booked tickets in tatkal. But due to the cancellation of the train, he opted for another train.
The passenger booked another railway ticket but then later cancelled it. He was worried about the refund process and other methods of cancellation of tickets. To resolve the query, the Rail Seva Twitter account took the matter under its domain.
Rail Seva’s IRCTC officer tweeted, “If the passengers are not able to cancel the ticket on their own, then for cancellation of the ticket, the passengers can contact the Railways through their registered e-mail id.etickets@irctc.co.in.” In further tweets, IRCTC mentioned that because of operational issues, Railways needs to cancel the trains.