Not Able to Cancel Train Tickets Online? Send an Email to Railways; Here's How

Almost 23 million passengers commute through Indian Railways. This is equal to moving the entire population of Australia. Keeping in mind such a large number, the Indian Railways need to provide good facilities. Through Rail, Seva passengers tweet their grievances. One such passenger was Anand Sharma who had booked tickets in tatkal. But due to the cancellation of the train, he opted for another train.

The passenger booked another railway ticket but then later cancelled it. He was worried about the refund process and other methods of cancellation of tickets. To resolve the query, the Rail Seva Twitter account took the matter under its domain.

Rail Seva’s IRCTC officer tweeted, “If the passengers are not able to cancel the ticket on their own, then for cancellation of the ticket, the passengers can contact the Railways through their registered e-mail id.etickets@irctc.co.in.” In further tweets, IRCTC mentioned that because of operational issues, Railways needs to cancel the trains.

https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search

This e-ticketing portal will ask for credentials. Click on my transactions and press ticket history. You can see a cancellation option there. You can select the option and give your confirmation. Your money will be refunded timely within the next few days.

The cancellation of the Indian Railways ticket is under the domain of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). In fact charges for the cancellation depend upon the time, travel, and coach. Moreover, charges also depend upon the time of cancellation like was it before or after the preparation of the chart.

For instance, if a passenger, for some reason, cancels his or her ticket 48 hours before the departure, an amount of Rs 240 is deducted for the AC First Class coach. If the passenger has booked the ticket for AC Two Tier, Rs 200 will be deducted. Likewise, for AC Three-Tier Rs 180, Rs 120 for Sleeper Class. A cancellation charge of Rs 60 will be charged for a second seating ticket.

If any passenger cancels the ticket between the 48 and 12-hour period, then 25% of the amount is deducted.