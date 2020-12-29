Not January, But Tesla Confirmed to Enter India in 2021 Says Elon Musk; Nitin Gadkari Confirms

Elon Musk has yet again confirmed Tesla's entry in India in 2021. This is second time in last 3 months that Musk has confirmed his plans to launch Tesla in India. In October this year, Elon Musk replied to a Twitter user about Tesla's possible entry in the country by 2021. Another Tweet followed his earlier statement mentioning that the company might launch a digital configurator for Model 3 bookings by January 2021, anchoring his earlier statement on India entry.

On December 27, replying to a Twitter user, Elon Musk yet again confirmed to start India operations in 2021, however January timeline won't be possible. What has changed this time is that Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has also confirmed Tesla's India entry in 2021.

Gadkari, in a conversation during Indian Express Idea Exchange programme told that the US based EV car maker will “start operations” in India in early 2021.

Hey Elon , just thought we'd put this out here. We wait and hang on to hope wrt "hopefully soon" for India Tesla entry. Would love to hear of any progress in this regard. pic.twitter.com/8FNvyqFhIX — Tesla Club India® #TeslaIndia🇮🇳 (@TeslaClubIN) October 2, 2020

Gadkari further said that the govt is pushing hard for electric vehicles to gain a mass momentum and a lot of Indian companies were also working on making EVs and EV tech be more affordable. He also confirmed that Tesla is planning to bring their first models as CBU and will maybe look at assembly and manufacturing based on the response to the cars.

Musk had first made his intentions clear about entering the Indian market back in 2016, and the company had also begun pre-bookings for a brief time back then. But due to uncertainties of the EV policies and market in the country, the launch was put on hold for the longest time. In due course, the company had to cease bookings, but now those who made bookings earlier will be the first ones to get the Model 3 when launched next year.

Tesla will now resume its bookings in India and the Model 3 will come into India as Completely Built Up (CBU) and is set to be priced around Rs 55-60 lakhs. It will be positioned as a luxury car and is unlikely to face competition in India.

Tesla’s Model 3 is not only the most affordable version to date when rolled out in 2017, but it has also emerged as the world’s best-selling electric car. The entry level is available in the following variants – Standard Range (RWD), Standard Range Plus (RWD), Long Range (AWD) and Long Range Performance (AWD). Its battery size ranges from 50 kWh to 75 kWh, and driving range from 381 km to 580 km.