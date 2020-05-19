Not Just Centre, States Have to Decide If Domestic Flights Can Operate from Their Cities

In a recently posted tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned that centre alone can't decide on when and where domestic flights will fly once the lockdown is lifted. States have to play an important role and decide if they will allow flights to operate from their respective airports.

The tweet reads, "It is not upto Ministry of Civil Aviation or centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations."

In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations.@DGCAIndia @AAI_Official @PIB_India — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 19, 2020

This tweet reiterates our report a couple of days ago stating the Central Government is in its final stages to resume flight operations in India. However, top Government sources suggested that a few complications are being posed by State Governments seeking clarity on whether passengers must be quarantined after landing or not.

We have learnt that passengers will be given a ticket bar code that will give them access to the airport. No baggage tag on inflight or check-in luggage will be used. Talks for computer-generated baggage tag is underway, failing which passengers could be required to put identification marks on the bag. Additionally, flight catering and food are ruled out for now.

As per the top govt sources, the decision is not yet final. The government has laid down a detailed SOP for resuming the flight services, some of which include no catering for a flight duration of under two hours. Some snacks, however, could still be offered.

The flights, once operational, will have to operate in a limited capacity and will connect major cities. Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers and the staff involved in the functioning of a flight, SOPs will be placed and only healthy people will be allowed to travel.