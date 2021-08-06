India is on the verge of an electric revolution with famous and big OEMs entering this space, right from Tesla to Ola. However, the real ground root transformation can only be achieved with buyers getting more and more options at affordable pricing and with complete EV ecosystem in place. This can only be achieved when more Indian start ups decide to enter the EV space and infuse new energy in this segment. One such brand is BattRE that promises not only electric scooters but also a complete EV ecosystem helping buyers opt an EV. We got in touch with Nishchal Chaudhary, Co-Founder & CEO – BattRE Electric Mobility Private Limited to understand more about the brand and its offering in the country.

[q]Tell us about the brand BattRE and its operations[/q]

[ans]BattRE Electric Mobility Private Limited (BattRE) is a technology-driven innovative EV Startup based in Jaipur. It has saved over 5700 metric tonnes in carbon emissions. The company is building an EV ecosystem in India, such as affordable recharging stations, roadside assistance, extended warranties, thus making e-scooters accessible to everyone. Today, BattRE e-scooters are available across more than 180 dealers. [/ans]

[q]What products are you offering in the markets?[/q]

[ans]BattRE ONE & BattRE Lo:EV are our two models. BattRe ONE is a mid-segment Electric Vehicle, and BattRE Lo:EV is an entry-level electric vehicle. Both of them come entirely loaded with all the features like disc brake, fast charger, remote key, anti-theft alarm, LED light, etc. This year, we will be launching a high-speed scooter and a high-speed motorcycle at the end of the year. We feel that through these products, we will be able to contribute to protecting our environment.

Two significant advantages of EVs are that they protect the environment, are affordable at the time of purchase, and have low running costs. The cost of running these EVs is almost 90 percent lower than the petrol scooter. Due to the increase in petrol prices, we feel that these products are very relevant to the market. [/ans]

[q]What’s your understanding of the Indian EV market?[/q]

[ans]The Indian EV market is in a very nascent stage right now. It contributes less than 1 percent of the total two-wheelers sold annually. The impetus provided by the government, such as the FAME 2 subsidy, increased petrol prices, has led to the increased numbers of consumers buying EVs. Thus, we see an increase in demand since last year. Large companies like Bajaj, TVS, Hero, and OLA have also entered this market, bringing credibility to the overall Electric Vehicle segment. We are expecting at least 30 percent of new sales by 2030.[/ans]

[q]What are your upcoming launches and expansion plans?[/q]

[ans]We are going to launch two products in this calendar year. Diwali will see a launch of a High-speed electric scooter and a high-speed motorcycle to be launched by the end of the year. This year, we plan to spread our reach to Eastern and Northern markets and expand our dealer networks to 300+ dealers. [/ans]

[q]What is BattRE doing in EV Infrastructure space? [/q]

[ans]We are trying to develop infrastructure & an ecosystem for Electric Vehicles. We are setting up BattRE recharge stations and presently have more than 500 recharge stations across the country. The customers can locate and navigate to these recharge stations through our BattRe app. Once they reach, they can scan the QR code and start charging their electric vehicle.

We are also working on BattRe service centers, which are the typical mechanic shops of Petrol scooters. BattRE has taken the responsibility of training these people on the know-how of EVs, including diagnosing & repairing the EVs. The skilled professionals are issued a certificate and provided with proper pieces of equipment & tools. We are targeting a set of 1000 BattRe service centers all across India by December. [/ans]

[q]How different is BattRE from slew of Indian EV startups?[/q]

[ans]The differences are:

1. We are the only company offering Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery which has a life of 2000 recharge cycles.

2. We are providing a fast charger of 10 Amp as compared to other companies at 6-8 Amp charger.

3. We are building an infrastructure of around 500+ recharge stations all across the country.

4. We are providing additional services like roadside assistance, three-year extended warranty for all our customers.

5. The other differentiator is the BattRe service centre - the project that we have initiated will be a differentiator as it will build confidence among the prospective users to go for electric vehicles.[/ans]

