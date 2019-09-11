Not Just India, China's Auto Sales is on Decline for 14th Month in a Row
Amid slowing economic growth and a crippling trade war with the US, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said that the sales decline for August follows 4.3% de-growth in July and 9.6% in June.
A worker moves a MG car for export onto a cargo vessel at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China August 4, 2019. Picture taken August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Auto sales in China fell for a 14th consecutive month in August, with the number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) sold contracting for the second month in a row, data from the country's biggest auto industry association showed. Total auto sales fell 6.9% from the same month a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday. That followed declines of 4.3% in July and 9.6% in June, as well as the first annual contraction last year since the 1990s against a backdrop of slowing economic growth and a crippling trade war with the United States.
Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) fell 15.8% in August, CAAM said, following a 4.7% fall in July; their first decline since January 2017. NEV sales jumped almost 62% last year even as the broader auto market contracted. NEVs include plug-in hybrids, battery-only electric vehicles and those powered by hydrogen fuel cells. China has been a keen supporter of NEVs and has implemented sales quota requirements for automakers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
- all electric vehicles
- battery electric vehicles
- battery-driven electric vehicles
- China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranu Mondal, Himesh Reshammiya's Teri Meri Kahani is the Perfect Sing Along Song
- 10 Things the New Apple iPhone 11's Camera Reminded Twitter Of
- Apple iPhone 11 Price in India: Here are the Official Prices of All iPhones Now
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Film Sets
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Four Goals for Portugal in 5-1 Rout of Lithuania; Second Was Absolutely Comical