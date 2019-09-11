Not Just India, China's Auto Sales is on Decline for 14th Month in a Row

Auto sales in China fell for a 14th consecutive month in August, with the number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) sold contracting for the second month in a row, data from the country's biggest auto industry association showed. Total auto sales fell 6.9% from the same month a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday. That followed declines of 4.3% in July and 9.6% in June, as well as the first annual contraction last year since the 1990s against a backdrop of slowing economic growth and a crippling trade war with the United States.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) fell 15.8% in August, CAAM said, following a 4.7% fall in July; their first decline since January 2017. NEV sales jumped almost 62% last year even as the broader auto market contracted. NEVs include plug-in hybrids, battery-only electric vehicles and those powered by hydrogen fuel cells. China has been a keen supporter of NEVs and has implemented sales quota requirements for automakers.

