Not Just India, Kia Seltos is a Favourite in US Too; Ranks Third Among Fastest Selling Cars

Almost a year after its launch in India, the Seltos is proving to be a runaway success for Kia. After a massive response in the Indian market, the SUV has ranked third among the fastest-selling cars in the US. The Chevrolet Trailblazer led the list followed by Selto's elder brother Telluride.

The Kia Seltos comes loaded to the brim with features including ventilated seats at the front, Bose sound system, front and rear parking sensors, ambient lighting and an air purifier. On the dash of the Seltos is a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Like the Blue Link is to Creta, the Seltos gets an e-SIM based connectivity system called UVO, which packs 37 features, including live location, geo-fencing, panic notification and remote engine start/stop among others.

In terms of safety, the car gets 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol. The engines are mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission, thereby giving a range of engine and gearbox options to consumers that suit their needs and driving style.