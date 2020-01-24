Take the pledge to vote

Not Just Iran, US Too Shot a Passenger Plane in the Past; Paid $100 Million in Compensation

On July 3, 1988, an Airbus A-300 belonging to Iran Air, flying from Bandar Abbas in Iran to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, was shot down in Iran's territorial waters.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
Not Just Iran, US Too Shot a Passenger Plane in the Past; Paid $100 Million in Compensation
A couple of weeks ago, Iran, the Middle-Eastern country, said its armed forces had "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran. The Boeing 737 crashed killing all 176 passengers and crew on board, shortly after Iran launched missiles at American forces in Iraq in response to the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

While Iran earlier denied of any wrongdoings, they later admitted that a missile fired from inside the Iranian territory was responsible for the crash. But it’s not just Iran who has shot down a plane (admittedly by mistake) amidst political tensions.

The US, with whom Iran is in a sort of cold war that resulted in the downing of the Ukrainian International Airlines flight number PS752, had in the past accidentally shot a commercial jetliner, killing all the 290 passengers onboard.

On July 3, 1988, an Airbus A-300 belonging to Iran Air, flying from Bandar Abbas in Iran to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, was shot down in Iran's territorial waters in the Gulf shortly after takeoff by two missiles fired from a US frigate patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, apparently mistaking it for a fighter aircraft. All the 290 passengers on board were killed.

After the global outcry, United States paid Iran $101.8 million in compensation. Iran, on the other hand, has not announced any such severance to Ukraine, or Canada, whose citizens were on the flight.

With Inputs from AFP Relaxnews

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

