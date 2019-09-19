Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Not Tejas LCA, HAL HF-24 Marut was India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet

HAL HF-24 Marut was also the first Asian jet fighter to go past the test phase and was on active duty for almost 25 years.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:September 19, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Not Tejas LCA, HAL HF-24 Marut was India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet
HAL HF-24 Marut. (Source: San Diego Air and Space Museum Archive/ Flickr)
Loading...

The HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) made Tejas LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) has been raking a lot of limelight these days. Not only it is India’s-first indigenous supersonic fighter jet, but it is also the world's lightest supersonic fighter. Also, the fact that top ministers and celebrities are given sorties on the Tejas makes it a household name in India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA). Before that Army chief General Bipin Rawat and ace Badminton player, PV Sindhu took sortie in the Tejas at the 2019 Aero India. The IAF has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft.

There’s a fun fact, however. Tejas LCA is not the India’s first homegrown fighter jet, as many may believe. In fact, HAL-made HF-24 Marut was the India’s first developed and homemade fighter jet. Not only this, but HF-24 Marut was also the first Asian jet fighter to go past the test phase and was on active duty for almost 25 years.

Marut was initially developed to cross the supersonic speed but could never touch Mach 1, hence the record is now with the Tejas LCA. A total of 147 Marut were built, and the first unit was inducted by IAF in 1967. HF-24 Marut conducted its maiden flight in 1961.

While Marut played a big role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the Longewala border, by 1980s, it became obsolete and was phased out by 1990.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram