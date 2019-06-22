Now an Autonomous Honda Car Where You Can Bath Inside

How often does one think of enjoying a warm bath while driving down the street in a car? In the face of it, this might be just another vague question, but what if there was an answer to it? In the case of which, Korean designer Hanbeom Lee has designed a Honda city car concept that features an isolated capsule where one takes a bath.

Christened as the Onsen, the new concept car is quite small and has a fully-electric powertrain. The same electric powertrain also accounts for a spacious cabin despite being only slightly larger than a Golf. The car is split into two sections with benches on each facing each other.

The rear section is the one that gets all the attention, majorly because it’s a bathtub in disguise. The area is a cylindrical cell which uses gimbal technology to remain suspended within the body of the car. In addition to this, the seats of the car also provide massage function. In case you were wondering, there is an outlet to funnel all of the steam out of the cabin. Yes, this is an actual ‘autonomous bath-able vehicle’ and is one of the most intriguing designs we have come across.