Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video

The last time a JCB appeared in the news it was after millions of people stared at a video of one digging up a construction site. A while after that, another JCB has now made it to the headlines after it became the fastest tractor in the world to hit a top speed of 166kph.

This, however, is not the first time, someone has tried to clock insane speeds on a tractor. The latest record subdued the one that was set by Top Gear’s The Stig after he managed to clock a top speed of 140kph at the Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, a former Royal Air Force (RAF) aerodrome located in Leicestershire, UK.

The new record comes after the tractor achieved a speed of 166kph on Yorkshire's Elvington Airfield with none other than motorcycle racer and TV presenter Guy Martin behind the wheel. The attempt will feature in the documentary that will be released by Channel4 later this year. "It had been a great day with the JCB at Elvington, proper job with some right proper engineers. She felt rock steady on the runway, the job's a peach," Martin explained.

Diving into the juicy numbers for the nerds, the JCB tractor is powered by a 7.2-litre diesel that puts out 1,000-bhp and 2,500 Nm of torque on the tarmac. The wizards behind the tractor’s tuning are not yet revealed but we do know that its aerodynamics was taken care by Williams Advanced Engineering, the very same team that is also behind Williams’ Formula 1 project.