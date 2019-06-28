Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
The latest record was set by a JCB tractor having a 7.2-litre diesel engine with motorcycle racer and TV presenter Guy Martin behind the wheel.
The 1000-hp JCB tractor. (Image; Twitter/JCB)
The last time a JCB appeared in the news it was after millions of people stared at a video of one digging up a construction site. A while after that, another JCB has now made it to the headlines after it became the fastest tractor in the world to hit a top speed of 166kph.
This, however, is not the first time, someone has tried to clock insane speeds on a tractor. The latest record subdued the one that was set by Top Gear’s The Stig after he managed to clock a top speed of 140kph at the Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, a former Royal Air Force (RAF) aerodrome located in Leicestershire, UK.
The new record comes after the tractor achieved a speed of 166kph on Yorkshire's Elvington Airfield with none other than motorcycle racer and TV presenter Guy Martin behind the wheel. The attempt will feature in the documentary that will be released by Channel4 later this year. "It had been a great day with the JCB at Elvington, proper job with some right proper engineers. She felt rock steady on the runway, the job's a peach," Martin explained.
Here it is...Britain's fastest tractor. Achieving a speed of 103.6mph, the #Fastrac is powered by JCB’s 7.2 litre, 6-cylinder DieselMax engine. The tractor is capable of delivering 1,000hp and 2,500Nm of torque. #WFT #JCBWFT #Tractor #Speed https://t.co/Zer1iDT7Ki pic.twitter.com/MSLkRZHMGz— JCB (@JCBmachines) June 21, 2019
Diving into the juicy numbers for the nerds, the JCB tractor is powered by a 7.2-litre diesel that puts out 1,000-bhp and 2,500 Nm of torque on the tarmac. The wizards behind the tractor’s tuning are not yet revealed but we do know that its aerodynamics was taken care by Williams Advanced Engineering, the very same team that is also behind Williams’ Formula 1 project.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Style at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue, See Pics
- Scientists Find Over 60 Jewel-Like Lakes Under Greenland's Glacier Ice-Sheet
- 'Article 15' Star Ayushmann Khurrana Explains Why His Film Should Be Declared 'Tax Free'
- Kangana Ranaut Confirms Title Change of 'Mental Hai Kya' As CBFC Finds it 'Too Harsh'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s