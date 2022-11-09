Now Book 24 Tickets a Month on IRCTC But Link Your Aadhar Card First

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has allowed passengers to book 24 tickets a month. Passengers can book the tickets only if they link their Aadhar card with IRCTC. Those who haven’t linked their Ids can book 12 tickets in a month. Earlier, passengers whose IDs were not linked had the option to book only 6 tickets in a month.

The notification was shared by the Ministry of Railways on its Twitter handle. “To facilitate passengers, the limit of booking tickets has been increased to 24 tickets in a month if a user ID is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.”

To facilitate passengers, the limit of booking tickets has been increased to 24 tickets in a month if a user ID is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

How to book more than 12 tickets with this additional feature by IRCTC?

Only those passengers who are eligible to avail of this opportunity whose account is verified by IRCTC. Here are the steps to avail of the benefit-

Step 1- Login to your IRCTC account and enter journey details and proceed with the bookings.

Step 2- On the train page, select the train and class you desire and proceed to the book page.

Step 3- On the passenger input page, click on the passenger name and select Aadhar verified passenger from the displayed list. The list will consist of all the passengers from the master list.

Step 4- Passenger details will be automatically fetched from the reservation form. Only one of the passengers from the selected should be aadhar verified by the IRCTC. Other passengers should be typed manually.

Step 5- Continue the booking process and review the booking details and check the aadhar details under travelling passengers.

Step 6- Select the payment gateway method and continue making the payment.

Step 7- At last, a confirmation page will be shown to the passengers.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Railways officials said the move will be helpful for frequent travellers and also those using the same IRCTC account to book train tickets for family members.

