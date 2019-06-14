Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Now Book Bajaj Qute Taxi on the Uber App, New Uber XS Category Introduced

All units available as Uber XS rides would be powered by the eco-friendly CNG fuel option of the Bajaj Qute, which provides a mileage of 43km/kg.

IANS

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Now Book Bajaj Qute Taxi on the Uber App, New Uber XS Category Introduced
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle. (Image: Bajaj Auto)
Loading...

Ride-hailing giant Uber on Thursday announced partnering with Bajaj Auto to introduce its Bajaj Qute passenger quadricycle in its fleet of UberXS services.

The Bajaj Qute is essentially a driver-plus-three-passenger-quadricycle - a four-wheeled vehicle that's smaller and lighter than a passenger car.

"We are delighted to partner with one of India's most trusted names, Bajaj Auto, to launch Bajaj Qute on UberXS in Bengaluru. At Uber, we constantly work towards transforming the mobility landscape of cities, with technology at the heart of our solutions," Nandini Maheshwari, Head, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

"This partnership is an extension of Uber's commitment towards lowering transportation costs, enhancing asset utilisation and improving rider convenience."

According to the company, Qute's low running cost makes it suitable for daily commuting and it is easy to drive because of dash mounted sequential shift gears.

All units available as UberXS rides would be powered by the eco-friendly CNG fuel option, which provides a mileage of 43km/kg.

UberXS is a brand-new category in the India region and would initially offer Bajaj Qute exclusively in Bengaluru.

Uber's riders would be able to see UberXS on the app starting Thursday and it would be available in Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout and parts of the outer ring road in Bengaluru.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram