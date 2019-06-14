Now Book Bajaj Qute Taxi on the Uber App, New Uber XS Category Introduced
All units available as Uber XS rides would be powered by the eco-friendly CNG fuel option of the Bajaj Qute, which provides a mileage of 43km/kg.
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle. (Image: Bajaj Auto)
Ride-hailing giant Uber on Thursday announced partnering with Bajaj Auto to introduce its Bajaj Qute passenger quadricycle in its fleet of UberXS services.
The Bajaj Qute is essentially a driver-plus-three-passenger-quadricycle - a four-wheeled vehicle that's smaller and lighter than a passenger car.
"We are delighted to partner with one of India's most trusted names, Bajaj Auto, to launch Bajaj Qute on UberXS in Bengaluru. At Uber, we constantly work towards transforming the mobility landscape of cities, with technology at the heart of our solutions," Nandini Maheshwari, Head, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.
"This partnership is an extension of Uber's commitment towards lowering transportation costs, enhancing asset utilisation and improving rider convenience."
According to the company, Qute's low running cost makes it suitable for daily commuting and it is easy to drive because of dash mounted sequential shift gears.
All units available as UberXS rides would be powered by the eco-friendly CNG fuel option, which provides a mileage of 43km/kg.
UberXS is a brand-new category in the India region and would initially offer Bajaj Qute exclusively in Bengaluru.
Uber's riders would be able to see UberXS on the app starting Thursday and it would be available in Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout and parts of the outer ring road in Bengaluru.
