Now Book Kia Sonet Compact SUV at Rs 25,000; Online Booking Option Available

Kia Motors India has opened the pre-bookings for its all-new compact SUV Sonet at a token amount of Rs 25,000. Pre-bookings can be done through Kia dealerships or online on Kia Motors India’s official website. In phase 1, the vehicle is being manufactured only in India and offered to Indian customers first followed by export to over 70 markets including Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Kia Sonet is offered with Kia’s signature UVO Connect suite of technologies, with a range of 57 features, remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management. This also includes Kia’s UVO Voice Assist feature, which responds to the greeting, “Hello, Kia.”

The Kia Sonet, upon launch, will be offered in a dual trim concept of Tech Line and GT-Line with multiple powertrain options to suit virtually all requirements in this segment. A choice of two petrol engines – a Smartstream 1.2-litre four-cylinder and powerful 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) – and an efficient 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine are available with a choice of five transmissions.

This includes five and six-speed manuals, an intuitive seven-speed DCT six-speed automatic, and Kia’s new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). The latter offers fatigue-free driving with its clutch pedal-less gearbox yet giving the same driver control as a conventional manual transmission. Also, for the first time in this segment, the diesel engine variant of the Sonet comes with a choice of a six-speed automatic transmission.

In addition to this, the Kia Sonet comes loaded with multiple segment-first features:

• Largest in segment 10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic

• Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection

• BOSE Premium seven-speaker audio with sub-woofer

• Ventilated driver and front-passenger seats

• LED Sound Mood Lighting

• Multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for automatic models

• Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function

It also comes comprehensively equipped with an array of safety features, including six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and BA (brake assist) and more.