Now Book Railway Retiring Room at Just Rs 40; All You Need is RAC Ticket

The IRCTC retiring room is located at all significant train stations and permits a confirmed passenger to stay for a few days in the luxurious rooms for just Rs 40. There are numerous alternatives for accommodations, including single, double, and mixed-AC/non-AC dorm rooms. However, to secure a retiring room at the railway station, passengers must have a valid RAC train ticket.

Passengers can reserve retiring rooms at the source and destination railway stations. The Railways provide this service for the benefit of its passengers. Retiring rooms at stations can be reserved using both online and offline methods.

How to Book a Retiring Room?

Visit the railway website at https://www.rr.irctourism.com. Make a reservation for a retiring room. Select AC and non-AC rooms as per your requirement. Once you’ve decided to book a room enter your PNR number. If you do not have a confirmed ticket, then you can also avail of this facility on a RAC ticket. After booking, you can check into the room by showing your Aadhaar card to the superintendent of the concerned station.

Points to remember while booking Retiring rooms

One bed per PNR is available. However, if there are five passengers, you may reserve five beds.

The retiring rooms cannot be reserved with a waiting ticket. Only travellers with confirmed or RAC tickets can book retiring rooms.

Online reservations for the retiring rooms cannot be cancelled in person or over the phone.

Booking retiring rooms requires identification documentation.

The retiring room can be reserved from 12:00 AM to 11:30 PM.

What is a RAC ticket?

RAC stands for Reservation Against Cancellation. In contrast to a waiting ticket, you can remain in a room with a RAC ticket while awaiting your train. If a passenger has a RAC ticket, a berth will be provided to them only if other passengers with confirmed status tickets fail to board the train on time or have their confirmed tickets cancelled.

