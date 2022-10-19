Now Books Tickets on IRCTC And Pay Later; All You Need to Know About New Facility

If you are planning a trip to your hometown for Diwali and Chhath Puja or a family trip somewhere but are constrained by the budget, you can travel without any worries and pay later. IRCTC has partnered with CASHe for the convenience of the passengers and launched the Travel Now Pay Later facility, which would mean that people can book tickets through IRCTC’s official website and pay for them later.

The festive season is here, and people are travelling between states in large numbers. The Indian Railways has started innumerable special trains to increase the number of confirmed seats for the convenience of passengers.

Now the additional “pay later” facility can be availed by choosing the EMI option provided by CASHe. You can pay the ticket price between 3-6 months post the booking date depending on your EMI plan. People travelling other than because of Diwali-Chhath can also avail of this and travel hassle-free.

The “Travel Now Pay Later” facility can be availed by people booking both normal and Tatkal tickets. You do not even have any special documentation for this facility. The CASHe Chairman V. Raman Kumar said that the facility has been started across the nation through the IRCTC’s official website. With this, CASHe plans to become the largest digital credit platform in India. CASHe is planning on extending its services to as many people as possible through its TNPL service.

About 15 lakh people book tickets through the IRCTC app every day. The app and website have made several changes to make the ticket booking process easier and more trustworthy. Every time a user wants to book their ticket, they will have to verify their IRCTC accounts. This will be done through mobile and e-mail ID verifications and without verification, one cannot book their ticket even on any other travel booking portals online.

