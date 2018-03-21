Now Buy Pre-Owned Restored Royal Enfield, 1st Official Vintage Store Opened in Chennai

Mr. Shaji Koshy, Head India+ Business, Royal Enfield at the launch of the first Vintage Store in Chennai. (Image: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of its first pre-owned motorcycle store in Chennai - Vintage. Royal Enfield Vintage Store is a new format that will deal exclusively in pre-owned, refurbished and restored motorcycles. It is designed for customers looking for quality tested and certified pre-owned motorcycles.The Vintage store will only deal in Royal Enfield badged motorcycles, and will have three lines of business. ‘Pre-owned’ motorcycles and ‘Refurbished’ motorcycles, wherein a thorough quality check is conducted and refurbishment is undertaken as per requirement; and ‘Restored’ motorcycles, wherein vintage motorcycles will be repaired and restored to original condition.Speaking at the Vintage Store Launch, Mr. Shaji Koshy, Head, India+ Business, said, “At Royal Enfield, we are constantly working towards offering new experiences and formats for our customers. With Vintage, we have created a place where epic motorcycling journeys, experiences, and stories will never end and will be passed on from one owner to another. We have observed healthy demand for refurbished and pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles, and believe that this business will continue to grow. We are targeting to open ten Vintage stores across the country in the first year”Motorcycles will be quality tested, refurbished and repaired at the hands of trained Royal Enfield technicians and certified with optimum value. Each motorcycle will be refurbished with genuine motorcycle parts and spares and undergo a thorough 92-point quality check, thereby guaranteeing quality assurance and reliability.The store will offer assistance with financing options and also ensure motor insurance, warranty and post-sales service for motorcycles.