Now Buy Tata 407 in CNG Version As Well, Launched at Starting Price of Rs 12.07 Lakh

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the CNG variant of its most iconic commercial vehicle— the Tata 407. The price of the new variant starts from Rs 12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The vehicle is available with a 10-feet load deck and will further strengthen Tata Motors’ extensive CNG portfolio, ranging from 5-tonne to 16-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW), in the I&LCV segment.

Tapping into the benefits of CNG, Tata claims that the vehicle offers profits of up to 35% over the diesel variant.

The Tata 407 CNG is powered by a 3.8-litre CNG engine leveraging the fuel-efficient SGI engine technology and delivers maximum power of 85PS while also generating best-in-class torque of 285Nm at low rpm. The 4,995kg-GVW vehicle is equipped with a fuel tank capacity of 180 litres.

The 407 rides on front parabolic suspension, offers reduced clutch and gear shift effort and low NVH levels. The mini truck is equipped with a USB mobile charging port and Blaupunkt music system. The 407 range now comes loaded with the Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen connected vehicle platform for fleet management with a free subscription of 2 years.

Commenting on the launch, Rudrarup Maitra, Vice President, Product Line, I&LCV, Tata Motors, said, “Arguably the most legendary commercial vehicle in India, with a 35+ year legacy, the vehicle has consistently remained a customer-favourite, selling over 1.2 million units to date – the highest ever in this segment. With a steep increase in diesel prices, CNG vehicles have the potential to increase the profit potential significantly, and we are confident that the 407 CNG, in addition to the widest CNG range offered by Tata Motors, will bring a lot of value to our customers.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here