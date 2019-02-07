English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Now Call Bike Ambulance For Medical Emergency in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Launches Pilot Project

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the number of bike ambulances in Delhi would be increased in the coming days.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Now Call Bike Ambulance For Medical Emergency in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Launches Pilot Project
(Image: Source)
Loading...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched bike-ambulance services for East Delhi on a pilot basis, saying it would provide quick pre-hospital response in congested areas. Talking to reporters after flagging off 16 bike ambulances outside the Delhi Secretariat here, Kejriwal said it was a big step taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government for the people. The AAP chief said the number of bike ambulances would be increased in the coming days.

Subscribe here for latest automobiles videos and reviews!

The chief minister said four-wheeler ambulances had to face difficulty in entering narrow lanes. "If there's a medical emergency in narrow bylanes, bike ambulance can go there and immediately provide its service to patients."




"This is a big step in the health sector. Everybody knows that the Delhi government is doing good works in education and health sectors," Kejriwal said, adding that it would also be good for traffic point of view.

The bike ambulance service is using Hero Achiever commuter motorcycles with minor modifications like additional windscreen, siren with light, and panniers for medical devices and first aid.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had also recently launched the 'Zero Fatality Corridor' to examine the cause for accidents and crashes on the stretch between Burari Chowk and Bhalswa chowk, located on the outer ring road. The initiative is to be run in partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation, a leading road safety non-profit organization.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram