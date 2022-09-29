Indian Railways Passengers Can Now Check PNR Status on WhatsApp; Here's a Step-by-step Guide

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Perhaps one of the things that everyone in India does before a railway trip is to check the passenger name record (PNR) status. An application created by Mumbai-based startup Railofy seeks to offer customers a quick way to look up their PNR status and other train-related information, such as delays and live station warnings.

Passengers receive a PNR, which is a special number after they purchase a ticket. PNR comprises information about passengers and their itineraries as well as whether a ticket is confirmed, subject to Reservation against Cancellation (RAC), or on a waiting list (WL). The application enables passengers to access IRCTC ticket services including PNR status approximately 10–20 times before the departure date. On a WhatsApp number, passengers may access all the functions, including their PNR status in real-time, receive regular updates, and view the live train operation status.

Here’s how to check your PNR status on WhatsApp in real-time:

Use the Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iPhone users to update the WhatsApp app on your smartphone. Save the railway inquiry WhatsApp number +91-9881193322 on your phone. The contact will be added to WhatsApp’s contact list and updated there. Click a contact in your WhatsApp contact list. Once the Railofy train query WhatsApp number is open, enter your 10-digit PNR number and send it. The application will send you all the notifications and real-time updates on your train trip and WhatsApp status. There are several options to verify PNR status, like phoning or sending an SMS with the command Send PNR to 139.

Not only this, IRCTC has developed a food delivery application called Zoop as well. This will help passengers order their food before they reach the next station. Passengers can select the station they want food to be delivered to.

Save Zoop’s WhatsApp number at +91 7042062070 on your smartphone. The contact will be added to your WhatsApp. If not, you can refresh it once. Enter the 10-digit PNR number present on your ticket in the chat and select the upcoming station or any station you want your order to get delivered at. Zoop chatbot will also facilitate by giving a set of options from the restaurants to choose from. Now you can order food from your preferred restaurant and complete the transaction online. Moreover, the chatbot also allows you to track your order from the chatbot itself.

