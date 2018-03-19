English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now Get Fuel at Your Doorstep - Indian Oil Starts Home Delivery of Diesel in India
Called the ‘doorstep delivery of fuel’, Indian Oil announced the home delivery of diesel on Twitter recently.
IOCL Truck for Home Delivery of Diesel. (Image: IOCL)
Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest petroleum company, has announced first-of-its-kind home delivery of diesel in India. The service will start from Pune, Maharashtra, followed by other cities as well. Called the ‘doorstep delivery of fuel’, IOCL announced this initiative on Twitter. The image posted on Social Media platform shows a truck with a fuel tanker attached to a dispenser.
The post on Twitter read – “Another milestone in customer convenience #FuelAtDoorstep. IndianOil launches FIRST OF ITS KIND PESO APPROVED Mobile dispenser for Door Delivery of Diesel to its esteemed customers at Pune.”
The dispenser looks like a regular fuel dispenser at petrol pumps and will dispense the fuel in a regular way through the fuel stored in the tanker, which in this case is only diesel. Being diesel only service means the move will benefit large fleets of commercial vehicles as it will save both time and money for the fleet owners.
Apart from the fleet owners, the move will also benefit people in remote areas, where fuel stations are located at a distant place. In case of emergency too, this service can be used. However, IOCL has not divulged any details on how the delivery system will function.
Will the cost of the fuel be same, or IOCL will charge some premium/fees for delivery, how much fuel can a single car can get or what time frame is needed to order the fuel are some of the unanswered questions for now.
Since petrol is far more combustible than diesel, it is not as safe to deliver as the diesel and hence Indian Oil has started with diesel for now!
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
