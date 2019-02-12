English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now Get Your Maruti Suzuki Car Serviced at Night, 24x7 Service Started in 6 Cities
Maruti Suzuki's night or 24x7 service is only available in six cities so far - Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Mangaluru and Sahibabad.
Maruti Suzuki Arena. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki will now be offering its customers an option to get their cars serviced at night. Such an initiative by an automaker will be the first of its kind in the country. However, the option of the night or 24x7 service is only available in six cities so far - Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Mangaluru and Sahibabad. The service itself commenced last year in Gurugram as a pilot project to test the feasibility of such a service in the country.
Maruti Suzuki says that the facility will be offered at service centres located near IT hubs where a large number of the employed population have night shifts. The service is also aimed at fleet owners who lose out on revenue due to their cars being serviced during the daytime. India's largest automobile manufacturer says that they will be expanding to other cities soon.
Maruti Suzuki, currently, is servicing 25 cars per night shift on average, but the number could increase based on demand. Customers from both Maruti's Arena and Nexa dealerships will be able to enjoy this service in the select cities. This service includes all regular service jobs, mechanical repairs and part replacement during the night.
However, Maruti says that the bodywork will not be included in the list of 24x7 services. Hence, customers will have to make their way to the service centre during the day for bodywork repairs. Furthermore, Maruti has added that no extra cost will be charged for getting the car serviced at night. The company will also offer a loaner car, again, free of cost. If this wasn't enough, a pick and drop service will also be offered, again, free of charge.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
