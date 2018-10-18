English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now Google Maps Can Help You Find Electric Vehicles Charging Stations
The update is rolling out now to users on mobile with "desktop launching in the coming weeks."
Google Maps. (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...
This week Google announced a new feature its Maps: the ability to search for electric vehicle charging stations.
After Google Maps' recent updates incorporating a group planning option for choosing and voting on a restaurant, support for mixed-mode commutes, and Reserve to help you book tables and activities, the platform is releasing yet another new feature: Maps now can help you find EV charging stations along your drive.
If you search using terms like "ev charging," "EV charging stations," or derivatives of the two, you'll be presented with a list of stations closest to you. Additionally, Maps will provide you with business information about the station like, "types of ports available, charging speeds...how many ports there are," and customer reviews, star ratings, and pictures, which you can submit yourself, too.
Worldwide on Maps, you can find all Tesla and Chargepoint stations via the application. If you're located in the US, you'll be able to find SemaConnect, EVgo, and Blink stations; for Uk drivers, you can find Chargemaster and Pod Point stations; and finally for anyone residing in Australia or New Zealand, you'll be able to locate any and all Chargefox stations.
The update is rolling out now to users on mobile with "desktop launching in the coming weeks."
After Google Maps' recent updates incorporating a group planning option for choosing and voting on a restaurant, support for mixed-mode commutes, and Reserve to help you book tables and activities, the platform is releasing yet another new feature: Maps now can help you find EV charging stations along your drive.
If you search using terms like "ev charging," "EV charging stations," or derivatives of the two, you'll be presented with a list of stations closest to you. Additionally, Maps will provide you with business information about the station like, "types of ports available, charging speeds...how many ports there are," and customer reviews, star ratings, and pictures, which you can submit yourself, too.
Worldwide on Maps, you can find all Tesla and Chargepoint stations via the application. If you're located in the US, you'll be able to find SemaConnect, EVgo, and Blink stations; for Uk drivers, you can find Chargemaster and Pod Point stations; and finally for anyone residing in Australia or New Zealand, you'll be able to locate any and all Chargefox stations.
The update is rolling out now to users on mobile with "desktop launching in the coming weeks."
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Gauahar Khan Justifies Sreesanth spitting on Deepak Thakur's Name
- Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Enter Quarterfinals of Denmark Open
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
- This 5-Year-Old Boy Couldn't Get Enough of Prince Harry and His Beard
- Twitter Will Now Publicly Shame Users Who Post Offensive Tweets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...