1-min read

Now Modify Your Mahindra Thar SUV into a ‘Black Hawk’ for Rs 4.99 Lakh

As told to us by Reddy Customs, the modification will cost you Rs 4.99 Lakh over and above the stock Thar.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:July 25, 2018, 2:40 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Modified. (Image: Reddy Customs)
Mahindra Thar has always been a first choice of people who are interested in a custom-made SUV that replicates a Jeep. The SUV from Mahindra and Mahindra, for this very reason, is a favourite among the modifiers too. A Pune-based custom house called Reddy Customs is offering a modified Mahindra Thar called the "Black Hawk", and the SUV looks as aggressive as it can get.

Up front, the Mahindra Thar Black Hawk has a custom-made grille and bumper featuring a mesh with vertical strips finished in red. There are more red elements contrasting the black theme on the bonnet, fender, wheels and more. The stock soft top has been replaced with an FRP hardtop.

Other elements added to the custom Thar include a projector headlamps with circular LED DRLs, front tow hooks finished in red, LED turn signals, roof-mounted LED auxiliary lights, a snorkel, and LED tail lamps and the Maxxis Bravo all-terrain tyres wrapped around 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Mahindra Thar Modified Cabin. (Image: Reddy Customs) Mahindra Thar Modified Cabin. (Image: Reddy Customs)

Inside the cabin of the Thar, the rear jump seats have been removed to add more cargo space. The roof now gets a Y-shape light, while the floor now has a black sheet with red highlights. There are no changes to the mechanicals of the Thar.

As told to us by Reddy Customs, the modification will cost you Rs 4.99 Lakh over and above the stock Thar, which you need to provide. The stock Mahindra Thar CRDe is priced at Rs 9.25 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and the Thar DI starts at Rs 6.48 Lakh. A total of 21 days are needed for the mod-job.

The Mahindra Thar is powered by a CRDe 2,498 cc diesel engine that produces 105 bhp and 247 Nm output and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, with an AWD. There’s also a M2DICR 2,523 cc diesel engine producing 63 bhp and 195 Nm output and gets 4x4 as an option.

Arjit Garg
