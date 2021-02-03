Now Pay Rs 1000 Fine for Spitting, Littering from Moving Vehicles in UP, Govt to Table Proposal

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced that a fine of Rs 1000 will soon be levied for spitting littering from a car in big cities. The proposal will soon be tabled in the cabinet to be implemented at the earliest. The move is a step towards cleaner cities by the state government.

On a similar note, in light of the deteriorating air quality every year, Yogi Adityanath also directed policymakers to encourage EV production in the state. According to a state government spokesman, the state proposes to set up a 'centre of excellence' in the near future for research and development, testing and certification to help electric vehicles industry.

He assured that his government will provide all possible assistance to units manufacturing EVs.

"Proposals have been received from various international automobile companies to set up electric vehicles' manufacturing units in the state. We will provide all possible help to them to promote industrial investment in the state," Adityanath added.

He added: "The manner in which the state has given incentives for the proposed bulk drugs/medical devices park should also be taken in relation to electric vehicles."

The Chief Minister had said that the centre of excellence will be established at the earliest and that as far as possible, assistance from industrial organisations should be taken in this regard. He pointed out that the move will add a new dimension to the national economy.

Also Watch:

Adityanath also spoke about giving exemption in road tax and registration fees in order to encourage the use of EVs and make people aware of the matter.

The Chief Minister said that as the electric vehicles sector was budding, it was necessary to liberalise government policies to encourage mega investments in the sector.