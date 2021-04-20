Now Rent Luxury Cars Like Lamborghini, Mustang at Hyderabad Airport for City Commute

In what may comes as a treat to supercar lovers, the Hyderabad airport is now providing super luxury cars on a rental basis to customers. While to-date passengers who touching down at the airport used to hire cabs to reach their destination, the Rajiv Gandhi Airport in Hyderabad comes as the first international airport to offer this unique service. If you are eyeing an extraordinary commuting experience and an instant adrenaline rush, then these supercars won't disappoint you.

The supercars that will be furnished on a rental basis will be available both with and without a chauffeur. Supercar lovers can also self drive the vehicle and prebook the cars even before their flight lands. The booking can be performed online as well as via a phone call. Furthermore, citing the rapid surge of Coronavirus cases in India, the cars will also be regularly sanitized for the safety of the drivers according to Cartoq.

Car subscription and car rentals are rapidly gaining popularity in India, enabling consumers to enjoy the convenience of a car without actually owning it. The services also offer consumers with a variety of car options to choose from.

Rental car providers are extremely prevalent in tourist destinations of the country like Goa and Himachal Pradesh where travellers can rent a two-wheeler for as low as Rs 1000 per day without fuel.

The services will be offered at the Arrivals of Rajiv Gandhi Airport by 4 Wheel. The portfolio of supercars available for passengers includeJaguar F Type, Lamborghini Gallardo, Ford Mustang and Porsche 911 Carrera. There is also a fleet of ultra-luxury vehicles available including Mercedes Benz E 250, Maserati Ghibli, BMW 3GT, Lexus ES 300h, Audi A3 Cabriolet, Volvo S 60 and BMW 7 Series. There are also options like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Fortuner for passengers who are low on budget.

Image source

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here