Budget 2019: GST Reduction, Tax Benefits Announced on EVs - Here's All the Electric Cars You Can Buy in India

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Budget 2019: GST Reduction, Tax Benefits Announced on EVs - Here's All the Electric Cars You Can Buy in India

While the list of electric cars available in India at present is still a bit too short, there are many in the pipeline that will hit Indian roads by 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
Budget 2019: GST Reduction, Tax Benefits Announced on EVs - Here's All the Electric Cars You Can Buy in India
Tata Tigor EV (Photo: News18.com)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the reduction of GST on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%. She said that the government has already moved GST council to lower the GST rate on electric vehicles (EV) from 12% to 5%. Also to make EVs affordable for consumers, government will provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase EVs. Here’s a list of all the electric cars available in India currently:

Tata Tigor

Launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, Tata Tigor is powered by a 16.2kWh battery pack with a range of 142 km range on a single charge. While the battery pack can be charged up to 80% in six hours via a standard AC wall socket, a DC 15kW fast charger would do the same in a claimed 90 minutes. Tata Motors is also offering a three-year/1.25 lakh kilometre warranty with the vehicle and the battery pack. However, the car is currently being sold only to fleet operators.

Mahindra e2o Plus

Available in the price range of Rs. 5.5-8.5 lakh, the Mahindra e2o Plus, which is the direct successor of yesteryear’s Reva-i, is a compact four-door all-electric hatchback powered by 11KWh lithium-ion battery. Mahindra Electric claims that the car can run 110 km on a single charge, with the top-end variant boasting a range of 140 km, thanks to a bigger 15KWh battery. Mahindra has also included a patented ‘Revive’ feature which will give users an additional 5 km range in case they run out of charge in the middle of a commute.

The battery pack on the Mahindra e2o Plus takes about 6 hours to charge for the base variant, while the top-end variant with the bigger battery will take about 7 hours and 20 minutes to reach 100%, using the included 3KW single phase 16A charger. Mahindra also offers a 10KW 3 phase 32A fast charger, which can be purchased separately with the top-end variant. It charges the battery to 100% in just over an hour and a half.

Mahindra eVerito

Available in the price range of Rs. 9.5-11 lakh, the Mahindra eVerito is an all-electric version of the company’s four-door Verito sedan which is powered by 13.91 KWh lithium-ion battery. The eVerito boasts of a 110 km range, with the top-end variant’s range going up to 140 km due to the bigger 18.55 KWh lithium-ion battery. The ‘Revive’ feature also works here, but with an additional range of 8km.

Charging the 13.91 KWh battery packs takes around 8 hours and 30 minutes using the included charger, with the bigger 18.55 KWh battery taking around 11 hours and 30 minutes. With the fast charger that’s sold separately, you’ll be able to charge the regular battery up to 80% in just under one and a half hours.

Soon-to-be-launched electric cars: Hyundai Kona, MG eZS, Mahindra eKUV100, Maruti Wagon R EV and Nissan Leaf is expected to launch by 2020.

Edited by: Anirudh SK
