Now You Can Customize The Harrier SUV With Tata's Online Configurator

The Tata Harrier SUV has been making the headlines, whether it's because of its pricing, its looks or just the features it offers, the Harrier has certainly made a splash in the Indian automotive pond. However, Tata Motors has taken it a step further by adding an 'Imaginator' to the Harrier micro-site. This feature allows potential buyers to configure the SUV according to their taste. Users can choose to preview how the Harrier looks in the four variants provided by Tata Motors, namely the XE, XM, XT and XZ. As far as features go, the XZ, which is the top variant, gets chrome detailing, 17-inch alloys, leather seats and the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The base variant, XE, as standard, gets wheels covers, a single-tone interior and is only available in Orcus White.Just above the base variant is the XM trim, which gets front fog lamps, electronic mirror adjustment, remote-controlled central locking, driving modes (Eco, City and Sports) along with a rear wiper and washer. Steering-mounted controls and the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and six speakers are also present here. The next trim on the list, which is the XT, takes it up a notch with the inclusion of 17-inch alloy wheels, interior wood finish, eight-speaker sound system, rear defogger, reversing camera, engine/start stop button, automatic climate control, electronically folding mirror, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility.The Harrier 'Imaginator' also allows potential customers to get a glimpse of how the official accessories look on the Tata's newest SUV in India. The list of accessories include chrome embellishments, roof rails, side steps, mood lighting and interior mats. However, it's important to note that the prices of the added accessories on the online configurator does not include the labour and installation charges. Once the Harrier has been customised according to a buyer's needs, it can be booked online, but once again, this may take a bit of time as reports suggest that there is already a waiting of three months for the Harrier.Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation 'Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced' Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. At the front, the car gets dual tone bumper with satin silver chin guard, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators.The Tata Harrier SUV is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains.When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and much more.