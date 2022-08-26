Now You Can Explore the Cultural Heritage of India with IRCTC's Maharajas’ Express | WATCH

The Maharajas’ Express is all about extravaganza. With luxurious accommodation, India’s costliest train enables tourists to get the best ride across some of the prominent destinations including the Taj Mahal, the Ranthambore, the Khajuraho temples, and also the holy ghats of Varanasi. Running between the months of October to April, Maharajas’ Express takes four routes across Central and North-West India, mainly centered in Rajasthan and covers about 12 destinations. Here’s everything that you need to know about this luxurious transport vehicle.

What’s inside Maharajas’ Express?

CABINETS

With a sleeping capacity of about 84 guests, Maharajas’ Express comprises 23 carriages with 14 individual cabins. The cabinets are divided into four categories including 20 Deluxe, 18 Junior Suites, 4 Suites, and a Presidential Suite. Notably, all of them have a full bath with accentuated with top-notch facilities and extravagant decor. The Presidential Suite is the most luxurious that features a separating dining room, a master bedroom, and a twin bedroom all accommodating with a bathroom.

SEPARATE DINING AND BAR COACHES

While guests can enjoy their lavish meal in their respective cabinets, the Maharajas’ Express still has two dining cars. While the Rang Mahal comprises top-notch kitchen decor, meanwhile the Mayur Mahal is a peacock-themed dining car. In addition to this, the Rajah Club is a separate carriage dedicated to the bar and the Safari lounge bar is filled with multilingual books.

The luxurious express is also equipped with an onboard souvenir boutique for passengers. It has its own water-filtration plant, storage cars, and generator car.

MAHARAJAS’ EXPRESS ROUTE

For guests opting for ‘The Heritage of India’, the train takes them on a week-long trip through Mumbai – Ajanta – Udaipur – Jodhpur – Bikaner – Jaipur – Ranthambore – Agra – New Delhi.

Likewise, there are other packages including Treasures of India, Indian Panorama, and The Indian Splendour, all come with a different circuit and are solely owned by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). According to reports, the minimum fare for 4 days and 3 nights package starts from $3,490, and goes up to $23,700 per person for double occupancy.

