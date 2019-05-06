English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NSDC Ties up With UAE Institute to Set up International Driver Training Centres in India
NSDC said it has collaborated with the UAE-based Emirates Driving Institute and the Youth Chamber of Commerce to set up driver training institutes in various parts of India.
Representational image. (Photo: Reuters)
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) said it has collaborated with the UAE-based Emirates Driving Institute and the Youth Chamber of Commerce to set up driver training institutes in various parts of India. The corporation, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is a public-private partnership initiative which aims to catalyse the creation of quality vocational training in India across different sectors.
"The partnership will facilitate the candidates to acquire a UAE driving licence, in line with the requirements of UAE's roads and transport agencies and regulatory agencies of other parts of the Middle East," the NSDC said in a statement.
It will help provide employment opportunities for Indians who wish to work in the UAE and other parts of the Middle East.
The NSDC, it said, will facilitate collaboration with necessary stakeholders including states, domestic training partners and sector skill councils to operationalise the driver training institutes in India.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
