NTPC Signs Pacts with Cab Aggregators for EVs Charging Infrastructure
NTPC has signed the pact with companies like Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car for creation of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
Representative photo.
State-run power giant NTPC said it has signed pacts with online cab aggregators Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car for creation of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The collaboration with these aggregators, having presence in the entire spectrum of e-mobility across India, will lead to development of charging infrastructure for the various vehicle segments as well as effective utilisation of public charging infrastructure, an NTPC statement said.
The arrangement would thus provide a win-win situation for all stakeholders. NTPC is planning to provide charging solutions for the entire range of electric vehicles ranging from electric buses to electric two/three-wheelers and developing associated e-mobility ecosystem across the country. NTPC is in discussion with various state/city administrations for creation of charging infrastructure for public transport and has signed MoUs for cities of Jabalpur, Navi Mumbai and Bhopal.
The NTPC has already installed charging stations across its generating stations and regional offices. The company has also been associated with IOCL, HPCL and DMRC for development of public charging infrastructure. With these tie-ups, NTPC plans to set up a broad-based charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, effectively addressing the issue of range anxiety for these vehicles.
The NTPC is thus supporting the government's initiatives for adoption of e-mobility. The e-mobility in India is at nascent stage and close coordination among the various stakeholders in the e-mobility ecosystem is required for enabling rapid transition to electric mobility.
