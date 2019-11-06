Take the pledge to vote

NTPC Working on Better Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

NTPC had earlier signed pacts with cab aggregators like Ola, Lithium, Shuttl and Zoom Car for creating of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Trending Desk

November 6, 2019
NTPC Working on Better Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)

State-owned NTPC on Wednesday said it is working on electric vehicle charging infrastructure as it believes that ultimately mobility through EVs will help. NTPC Executive Director Mohit Bhargava said an electric vehicle is a good concept but the larger issue is related to the battery. "NTPC is working very strongly on the electric vehicle (EV) side. On the charging network side," Bhargava said addressing India Energy Summit here. "There is a larger issue on the battery side...the life of the battery and how do you reuse the battery," he added.

NTPC had earlier said it has signed pacts with cab aggregators Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car for creation of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The collaboration with these aggregators will lead to the development of charging infrastructure for various vehicle segments as well as effective utilisation of public charging infrastructure, NTPC had said.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
