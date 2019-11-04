Odd-Even Rule Begins in Delhi - Here are a Few Carpooling Options to Solve Your Problem

As air quality levels continue to breach critical levels in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has implemented the odd-even rule for vehicles running on the city road from today, November 4 till November 15. One of the motives of the return of odd-even is to curb pollution in the national capital region. In light of the rising pollution and degrading air quality, Delhi has been under health emergency, with schools being forced to shut until Tuesday. Chief Minister Kejriwal stated that the initiative is a part of a seven-point action plan to combat air pollution caused due to crop burning by farmers in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana starting October.

According to the regulations that govern the odd-even rule, registration numbers of private vehicles which end in odd will only be allowed on the streets on odd-numbered days and vehicles with registration numbers ending in even numbers will only be allowed to be driven during even dates. The rule is subsequently expected to cause major disruption for numerous people for their daily commutes. Hence, here are a few carpooling options you can consider to get to work and do your bit in curbing pollution in the city. Carpooling is one of the most viable options to take on the new rationing system in Delhi. Several carpooling services that already run in Delhi have joined the movement to make commutes hassle-free for its customers.

Here are some of the highlights, in case carpooling is an option for you.

-- Quick Ride- In light of the odd-even rule in Delhi NCR, Quick Ride had recently announced that it has slashed convenience fee completely. The convenience fee is to be paid by the customers to Quick Ride for availing the technological services provided by the company to book a ride. The company is a popular option for commuters in the Delhi NCR region and provide carpooling services. With the upcoming odd-even rule in Delhi, commuters will only use their vehicle in on alternate days which could hinder the company's operations.

-- Ola and Uber Cabs: In the coming 11 days, popular ride-hailing companies such as Ola and Uber would be the most sought-after option for daily commutes. While one can hire a personal cab and get to the required destination, the company also offers carpooling services that would not only bring down the cost of travelling but also reduce an individual’s contribution towards pollution. In light of the odd-even rule, the ab aggregators have also agreed to waive off surge pricing from November 4 till November 15.

-- Shuttl: Apart from the public transport buses, commuters can also pre-book their seats in an air-conditioned bus that will help with the commute. A popular player in the segment is Shuttl where the buses operate on a few designated routes.

-- Neighbours: The easiest way is to have a word with your neighbours with whom you can commute on the days you can’t use your car. More the number of people, lesser will be pollution.

