Odisha Becomes First State in India to Start Vehicle Registration Under New 'BH' Series

From Wednesday, any government or private employee can apply for Bharat (BH) series of centralised registration numbers in Odisha, officials said. The central government by amending Rule 47 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, has mandated that vehicles bearing the BH registration number will not be required to register in a new State after relocation.

As per an order issued by the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, the new system of allotting BH series registration will be completely online. The application along with the specified fee and taxes will be made in electronic form through the portal, https://parivahan.gov.in.

Any employee of the State or Central government can apply for the facility by furnishing an official Identity Card. For the private sector, the employee of a company having offices in at least four states/UTs is eligible to avail the number.

Vehicles registering under the BH system will be levied road tax for two years and in multiple of two thereafter. The road tax will be charged at 8 per cent in case of the vehicles costing below Rs 10 lakh. For the vehicles costing Rs 10-20 lakh, the charge will beA10 per cent and for those above Rs 20 lakh, it will be 12 per cent.

Two per cent extra charge will be levied for diesel vehicles, while it will be 2 per cent less for electric vehicles, the STA said.

The vehicle registration facility under ‘BH’ series will be available to defence personnel, employees of Central government, state governments, Central/state PSUs and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in five or more states/Union Territories since employees these services have a transferable job moving from one state to another ever 2-3 years.

Station relocation occurs with both government and private sector employees. Such movements create a sense of unease in the minds of employees with regard to the transfer of registration from the parent state to another state, as under Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, while a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is originally registered, new registration with the new state-registering authority has to be made within 12 months.

With the new BH series, the motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across any state in India upon relocation to a new state. Also, new state registration is needed at the time of resale of the vehicle, as it becomes difficult to find a new owner in new state with vehicle bearing old state registration plate. This new series will ease easy ownership transfer of used cars as well.

