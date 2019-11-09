Take the pledge to vote

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Travels on Mo Bus, Announces to Add 50 Electric Buses to Fleet

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that he wants the Mo Buses to become Bhubaneswar's lifeline, like Mumbai's BEST buses.

PTI

November 9, 2019
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Travels on Mo Bus, Announces to Add 50 Electric Buses to Fleet
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik travels in city bus service "Mo Bus" from Airport square to Jayadev Bhawan to mark one year complition of Mo Bus service , in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that 50 electric buses will be added to the public transport fleet shortly to give a push to clean mobility. Patnaik made the announcement after he travelled in a Mo Bus from Biju Patnaik Airport Square to Jayadev Bhawan on Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of the 'Mo Bus' service here.

The chief minister took a ride on the bus after purchasing a ticket. He clicked photos with co-passengers and gave them autographs. "I dream of Mo Bus service becoming the lifeline of the capital region like Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses in Mumbai and Metro rail in Delhi and Kolkata," Patnaik said. Mentioning that 'Mo Bus' has become a major mass transit facility in the capital region, he said, "It is heartening to see citizens opting for Mo Bus for commuting".

On the occasion, Patnaik also unveiled mascot MOBBY (Mo Bus for Better You). The mascot was chosen after a contest was organised on social media in October. Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) Managing Director Arun Bothra said that the first year journey of 'Mo Bus' was challenging as well as a learning experience for the CRUT team. "The way we reached 1 lakh ridership in less than a year of starting the operation is a big achievement. Credit for this milestone goes to the riders who have trusted us from the beginning of service and gave us constant feedback for improvement," Bothra said.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
