Odisha Government to Provide Subsidy for Buying Electric Vehicles in the State

Bhubaneswar: Here is a good news for those interested in purchasing the electric vehicles in Odisha. The state government is likely to provide subsidy on the pollution-free vehicles. Transport Minister Padmanav Behera today said in this matter , the Transport department has submitted a proposal to the government for allowing subsidy on e-vehicles to attract the customers.

In this matter State Cabinet is likely to approve the proposal soon, said Minister. It has been proposed to extend 15% subsidy on two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers with maximum amount not exceeding Rs 5,000; Rs 12,000 and Rs 100,000 respectively. The department has also proposed to provide interest-free loan for the electric vehicles to state government employees and incentives to government departments and PSUs for hiring such vehicles.

The proposal includes subsidized parking fees for such vehicles in the municipal areas and battery charging facility in parking places said Transport Minister.

The central government has adopted an e-vehicle policy as there is widespread pollution due to vehicular traffic. States like Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra are implementing the ‘e-vehicle’ policy and encouraging the people. According to environmentalists, as pollution levels continue to rise in our state, e-vehicle policies need to be implemented as soon as possible.

But as there is not enough infrastructure in the field of e-vehicle traffic, it is necessary for both the central and state partners to do so said eminent environmentalists Prof. Jayakrushna Panigrahi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here