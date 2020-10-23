Odisha Registers 43.5 Percent Decline in Death Due to Road Accidents During Four Months of Lockdown

Odisha has registered a 43.5 percent decline in deaths due to road mishaps in the four months of nationwide lockdown, an official said on Wednesday.

Deaths due to road accidents decreased by 43.5 per cent between April and July. 1048 fatalities were reported in the April to July period as compared to 1853 fatalities between April to July 2019, informed the State Transport Authority (STA).

The number of fatalities reduced by 74 per cent in April, 42 per cent in May, 18 per cent in June and 19 per cent in July.

In the first seven months of the year from January to July, deaths due to road accident has reduced by 30 per cent, the STA said.

As per STA data, 5125 accidents have been reported between January and July this year. During the same period in 2019, the state had reported 6690 road accidents.

The state witnessed 2401 deaths in the first seven months this year against 3426 deaths during the corresponding period of 2019.

According to the report released by the ministry's Transport Research Wing, 1,51,113 people were killed, and 4,51,361 persons were injured in 4,49,002 road crashes in India in 2019. The country saw 1,230 road crashes and 414 deaths every day or 51 crashes and 17 deaths every hour.

In a cause-wise split, maximum number of road crashes and deaths were caused by over-speeding, which accounted for 67.3 per cent or 1,01,699 deaths, 71 per cent of crashes and 72.4 per cent of injuries.

The number of pedestrians killed in road crashes increased from 22,656 in 2018, to 25,858 in 2019 i.e., increase of about 14.13 per cent. Together, two wheelers and pedestrians accounted for 54 per cent of the accident related killings and are the most vulnerable category, keeping in line with global trends.