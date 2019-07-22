English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Odisha to Introduce Electric Buses to Curb Urban Air Pollution
While replying to a question, Science & Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said electric buses will ply in the temple town of Puri and the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the first phase.
Image for Representation (Image: Twitter/ Mamta Banerjee)
Odisha government has been planning to introduce electric buses in phases in a bid to curb air pollution in urban areas in the state, the Assembly was informed.
While replying to a question, Science & Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said electric buses will ply in the temple town of Puri and the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the first phase.
"We are planning to phase out the conventional transport system through the electric buses. These new electric buses will operate within 100 km radius covering Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri," Panda said.
Panda also informed the Assembly that a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed soon regarding the proposal.
