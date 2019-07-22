Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Odisha to Introduce Electric Buses to Curb Urban Air Pollution

While replying to a question, Science & Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said electric buses will ply in the temple town of Puri and the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the first phase.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Odisha to Introduce Electric Buses to Curb Urban Air Pollution
Image for Representation (Image: Twitter/ Mamta Banerjee)
Loading...

Odisha government has been planning to introduce electric buses in phases in a bid to curb air pollution in urban areas in the state, the Assembly was informed.

While replying to a question, Science & Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said electric buses will ply in the temple town of Puri and the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the first phase.

"We are planning to phase out the conventional transport system through the electric buses. These new electric buses will operate within 100 km radius covering Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri," Panda said.

Panda also informed the Assembly that a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed soon regarding the proposal.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram