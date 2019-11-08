Odisha's Mo Bus Celebrates 1st Anniversary, Naveen Patnaik to Add 50 More Electric Buses to Fleet
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that he wants the Mo Buses to become Bhubaneswar's lifeline, like Mumbai's BEST buses.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik travels in city bus service "Mo Bus" from Airport square to Jayadev Bhawan to mark one year complition of Mo Bus service , in Bhubaneswar (Image: PTI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that 50 electric buses will be added to the public transport fleet shortly to give a push to clean mobility. Patnaik made the announcement after he travelled in a Mo Bus from Biju Patnaik Airport Square to Jayadev Bhawan on Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of the 'Mo Bus' service here. The chief minister took a ride on the bus after purchasing a ticket. He clicked photos with co-passengers and gave them autographs. "I dream of Mo Bus service becoming the lifeline of the capital region like Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses in Mumbai and Metro rail in Delhi and Kolkata," Patnaik said. Mentioning that 'Mo Bus' has become a major mass transit facility in the capital region, he said, "It is heartening to see citizens opting for Mo Bus for commuting".
On the occasion, Patnaik also unveiled mascot MOBBY (Mo Bus for Better You). The mascot was chosen after a contest was organised on social media in October. Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) Managing Director Arun Bothra said that the first year journey of 'Mo Bus' was challenging as well as a learning experience for the CRUT team. "The way we reached 1 lakh ridership in less than a year of starting the operation is a big achievement. Credit for this milestone goes to the riders who have trusted us from the beginning of service and gave us constant feedback for improvement," Bothra said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
- Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport
- Capital Region Urban Transport
- Electric Bus
- electric bus odisha
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Open: Satwik-Chirag's Giant-killing Spree Continues, Beat World No.3 Pair to Reach Semis
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries Episode 5: Radhika Apte on Her Moods and Make-up
- Man Complaining of Severe Pain Finds 'Family of Cockroaches' Living Inside His Ear
- When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding
- Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga