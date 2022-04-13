OEMs Must Voluntarily Recall Batches of e-Scooters Involved in Fire Accidents: Amitabh Kant

Multiple electric two-wheelers that have recently caught fire in the country have raised important concerns regarding the safety of vehicles. In a recent exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that manufacturers should voluntarily recall the affected batches.

He cited a few examples of similar cases involving established manufacturers like Ford, BMW, Volvo and others who also recalled their vehicles in order to prioritise safety as well as creating a sense of confidence in the customer. “Industry should voluntarily recall their batch,” said Kant in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

Kant stated that batteries of EVs need special attention as they are “complex in terms of manufacturing and maintenance”. “Manufacturing of cells isn’t regulated… Battery management system needs to be strengthened. There has be a clear partnership between battery manufacturing and battery management,” he added.

He said that India has one of he the world’s more stringent testing standards and that manufacturers should ensure that all batteries are certified with them. “We have stringent testing standards but OEMs need to certify batteries adhere to standards,” he said.

Kant, however, assured “there is nothing to panic” saying that every transition, across the world, has had its own challenges. “As the technology matures, there is the learning curve of electric vehicle,” added Kant.

Kant also assured that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was examining all issues and would take the best possible measures to ensure there are no more such cases in future. He added that the ministry team is also interacting with the OEMs involved in the incidents. The government will take stringent measures based on the investigation report of the technical committee examining the cases, he said.

