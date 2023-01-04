Official: All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV Launch on Jan 11 at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai India has officially confirmed the launch of all-electric Ioniq 5 SUV on January 11, 2023 in the country. Hyundai Ioniq 5 price would be announced at the Auto Expo 2023 as it goes on sale in the Indian market. The company had started bookings for the e-SUV from last month at a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Hyundai will also be showcasing Ioniq 6 and Nexo as part of its “Beyond Mobility World” theme at the biennial event.

Commenting on the line-up of products and technologies slated for Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “At Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023, we have adopted a central theme of ‘Beyond Mobility World’ that encompasses our vision of Future Mobility Transformation. Hyundai has been driving the revolution of India’s automotive landscape with path defining technologies and Smart Mobility Solutions that will usher in ‘Progress for Humanity’. We are proud to be exhibiting advanced robotics solutions alongside revolutionary new technologies and products such as Hyundai IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and NEXO."

Based on Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” global design language, it will come with several premium exterior elements such as Parametric Pixel LED headlamps, Active air flap (AAF), 20-inch alloy wheels, Auto flush door handles and Parametric Pixel LED tail lamps. It will be offered in three exterior colour options namely Gravity Gold Matte, Optic White and Midnight Black Pearl.

The cabin would boast of Dark pebble gray upholstery with leather seats. The feature list is rather extensive and would include 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Hands free smart power tail gate, Bose premium sound system, Dual zone FATC with auto defogger, Heated & ventilated front seats, Wireless smartphone charging, Rain sensing wipers, Bose premium sound system, 6 ambient sounds, and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Navigation.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 will house a 72.6 kWh battery pack which will deliver maximum power of 214 bhp and peak torque of 350 Nm. It gets a driving range of 631 km on a single charge. It can be fast-charged from 0-80 percent in merely 18 minutes through a 350kW DC charger. The electric SUV will also flaunt Hyundai’s unique Vehicle to load (V2L) technology which can supply up to 3.6 kW of power for running external electronic appliances and gadgets like bicycles, e-scooters, camping equipment etc. In addition, there will be 21 Hyundai SmartSense features with Level 2 ADAS.

