Indian Railways Officials Travel as Passengers To Check Cleanliness in Toilets, Other Facilities in Trains

Indian Railways is taking innovative and effective steps to keep the coaches properly maintained and in clean conditions. As part of it, the Railway Board Chairman, GM, and DRM of Indian Railways have now been tasked to ensure the cleanliness of the coach and public amenities in the general and sleeper classes.

Following this, the senior railway officials recently rolled out surprise inspections of facilities in 544 trains. The railway officials travelled on the train as common men to check the proper facilitation of cleanliness, catering, or lighting of trains and toilets. This was the first time that Railway Board officials have travelled as normal passengers.

As part of Swachh Bharat, Swachh Rail campaign, railways decided to run a cleanliness campaign from June 24 in all zones.

According to a senior Railway Board official, facilities and cleanliness in the trains are being reviewed during the inspection. During the inspection, based on the complaints of the passengers, action is also being taken against the officers of the respective division zone.

The second phase of the campaign will start soon. Soon after the result from the first phase comes, a discussion on new technology or changes in toilet design to eliminate the problem of foul smell and choking from the bio-toilet will be done.

