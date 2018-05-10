English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ohio Allows Testing Self-Driving Vehicles On State Roads
Autonomous vehicle testing is also under way in Michigan, Pittsburgh, Arizona and California.
Image for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Ohio on Wednesday became the latest U.S. state to open its roads for testing self-driving vehicles, in a boost to a nascent industry that is facing heightened scrutiny over safety concerns.
The self-driving vehicles should meet safety requirements and comply with Ohio's traffic laws, Republican Governor John Kasich said in an executive order.
Autonomous vehicle testing is also under way in Michigan, Pittsburgh, Arizona and California.
Calls for more regulation for companies developing self-driving cars followed the death of a woman in March after being hit by an Uber SUV in Arizona.
The Ohio order mandates that the self-driving vehicles register with Drive Ohio, created by Kasich in January, and have designated operators to monitor the vehicles and report accidents.
Calls for more regulation for companies developing self-driving cars followed the death of a woman in March after being hit by an Uber SUV in Arizona.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
