Oil Marketing Companies Plan Mega Push to Set Up EV Charging Stations in India

Oil marketing companies, IndianOil and BPCL, have planned to give a mega push to set-up e-vehicle charging infrastructure at existing fuel pumps. Both the OMCs have bet big on EVs becoming a major segment of the country’s automobile sector.

The BPCL has planned to offer charging stations at around 7,000 petrol pumps over next few years.

At present, the company has a distribution network involving over 19,000 retail outlets (fuel stations) across the country.

The company said that EV charging infrastructure will provide it with a new business opportunity as well as a hedge against the risk of displacement of auto fuels.

“Over the next few years, we are aiming at reaching the count of 7,000 stations to support the growing EV industry and these stations would be known as ‘Energy Stations’," BPCL Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said.

“EV charging infrastructure is one of the five focused segments that BPCL is working on along with Petchem, Gas, Consumer Retailing, Renewables, and Biofuels that will serve the energy needs of the nation."

Indian Oil will install EV charging facilities at 10,000 fuel stations over the next three years.

The proposed ‘EV Charging Network’ will facilitate an uninterrupted driving experience for EV users and boost the country’s EV manufacturing ecosystem.

Presently, IndianOil has 448 EV Charging Stations and 30 Battery Swapping Stations across the country.

IndianOil Chairman S.M. Vaidya said: “Electric Vehicles are now a reality, and IndianOil is geared up to tide over challenges and leverage opportunities in this area. Our bouquet of services will now include alternative energy offerings, including EV charging at our fuel stations."

“We will focus on nine cities in the first phase, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune. This is as per the National Mission for Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage. We will expand the network of charging stations in a phased manner to the state capitals, Smart Cities and major highways and expressways connec ting these cities."

Initially, a mix of chargers suited for ‘2W or 3W’ will be provided, which will be further upgraded as per requirement and market conditions.

The company has collaborated with Tata Power, REIL, PGCIL, NTPC, Fortum, Hyundai, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, Ola for setting up EV chargers at its fuel stations.

