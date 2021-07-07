Okaya AvionIQ, ClassIQ Electric Scooters Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 39,999

Inverter and battery manufacturer Okaya Group has forayed into Electric two-wheeler segment. Accordingly, Okaya EV, the electric vehicle division of Okaya Power Group has unveiled a range of ‘Electric 2 Wheelers’. Besides, it has launched experience centres in Delhi and Jaipur. The company’s ‘Electric 2Wheelers’ are available in four variants, both in ‘VRLA Lead Acid Battery’ and ‘Lithium Iron Phosphate’ (LFP) battery.

“Combined with two state-of-the-art research and development centers exclusively for ‘Electric Vehicles’ in India and one overseas, OKAYA EV is uniquely placed to bring out ‘Electric 2 Wheelers’ and bikes of future," said Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group.

“Further, to ensure seamless supply of these ‘Electric 2Wheelers’, we aim to open showrooms as well as distribution and service centres all across the country."

The company has already set up a manufacturing plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh with its plans of starting another plant in Haryana for the seamless supply of these state-of-the-art ‘Electric 2 Wheelers’.

In addition, it has also announced three more manufacturing plants spread over 34 acres to be launched in Neemrana from 2023 to 2025.

