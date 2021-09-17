Okaya Freedum Electric Scooter Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 69,900

Okaya EV, the electric vehicle division of the Energy storage solutions provider Okaya Group today launched its latest two-wheeler offering in the market – the Freedum. The new E-scooter comes as Okaya’s third product in the market ever since its formal launch in July 2021. This scooter will be manufactured from Okaya’s plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The Freedum will be launched in 4 variants starting with Low-Speed e-Scooters for select markets, going up to High Speed, High Range scooters offering more than 250 km per charge capacity in the coming months. In totality, the company plans to roll-out fourteen new products in the financial year including a High-Speed Motorcycle and specialized B2B vehicles built from scratch and developed in accordance to requirements of delivery based businesses. Okaya also continues to impress and build on its network with 120 dealers already live in under 2 months and another 800 on the way.

The company aspires to offer an accessible, value for money, clean energy mobility to every Indian. Its state-of-art products are built to suit Indian conditions and Indian rider preferences. The Okaya Group, present in the electronics field for 35 years, battery industry for 31 years, and software technology for 19 years, is geared to meet both, customer expectations of quality and reliability, as well as channel expectations of seamless service and spares support.

Speaking at the launch of Freedum, Mr. Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group said, “Electric is the future and we find ourselves best placed to offer a high-quality, value for money proposition to every Indian. Owing to our allied business interests, it is only natural for us to have an advantage in the market space. Being very conscious of the quality and durability of our products, we have created a fully made in India proposition that gives fillip to government’s aim to see one crore E-scooters, on road by 2025.”

Okaya has been supplying EV batteries since 2016-17 and EV changers, charging stations since 2019 thus emerging as key players in India’s mission to create EV charging infrastructure. Keeping in line with the commitment to fill the gaps currently present in the Indian EV market, Okaya is rapidly expanding its network and addressing all customer and dealer pain point right from pre-sales, at the showroom, or post-sales support.

Mr. Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Group said,” Our product proposition not only focusses on delivering EV as a mobility tool but to create an ecosystem where electric is the most obvious and possibly the best choice for a customer. We are trying to ensure availability of good quality spares and services with proper infrastructure and financing. We recognize that an E-scooter is nothing without a battery, electronics, and proper software, and we already have an in-house advantage. We hope to continue to deliver customer delight in this endeavor too.”

The newly launched Okaya Freedum will be available in four variants, both in VRLA Lead Acid Battery and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery. Offered in a multitude of colours from White, Red, Blue to Black, Green, Brown and Beige.

