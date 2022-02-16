Okinawa Autotech Begins Operations at its Second Manufacturing Plant in Bhiwadi

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at its second manufacturing unit located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The company aims to manufacture close to three lakh electric vehicles per year at the new plant, which will eventually be increased to a capacity of 1 million in the next two three years — over five times the capacity of its current plant located in Alwar.

The new manufacturing facility will also employ over 250 people.

“The market is evolving at a fast pace, and the ramped-up capacity will undoubtedly aid us in bolstering the mass transition to e-mobility with a diverse and innovative product portfolio," said Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech.

The expanded production capacity will enable Okinawa Autotech to not only meet soaring demand in India but also for exports globally.

The company will also invest nearly Rs 250 crore in the development of its new facilities, and develop the upcoming ingenious products, including Oki90.

The company’s Alwar plant has an annual capacity of 1,80,000 units.

The company has over 400 centres catering to metros as well as tier 2, 3 and rural markets.

Okinawa currently faces tough competition from EV industry players such as Ola, Ather, TVS and others.

