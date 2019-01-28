Okinawa Launches i-Praise Electric Scooter for Rs 1.15 Lakh, Indian Navy Becomes First Customer

Okinawa Scooters, one of India’s fastest-growing electric two-wheeler manufacturing companies has launched its newest e-scooter in Indian market. The Okinawa i-Praise has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.15 lakh, Okinawa says that the i-Praise has already received an overwhelming response, clocking 450 bookings in its pre-launch phase. It will be available in shades of glossy red black, glossy golden black and glossy silver black. Okinawa claims that the i-Praise gets a range of 160-180 km/charge and a charging time of 2-3 hours along with weight that is about 30-40% less than many of the other EVs in its category.Okinawa’s i-Praise features a detachable lithium-ion battery which requires only a 5A power socket, making it possible to recharge even in areas with inadequate public support infrastructure for EVs. Residents in high-rise buildings, which are quickly becoming the norm across Indian cities, will also be able to charge their vehicles as conveniently as they can charge their mobile phones, says Okinawa.Elaborating further on the success of i-Praise booking, Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa Scooters, “The team at Okinawa has pulled out all the stops to create a truly revolutionary product with i-Praise and we are delighted to see the incredible response that the EV has received even in its pre-launch phase. It is also a proud moment for us that an elite, forward-looking organization such as the Indian Navy has become the first customer for i-Praise. This not only demonstrates the strength of our product, but also encourages us to continue with our vision to innovate and transform the Indian automobile market.”“As the e-scooter is officially unveiled in the Indian market, we are certain that it will raise the benchmark for the industry as a whole and create explosive growth in the adoption and acceptance of EVs across the country. With its detachable lithium-ion batteries that compellingly address the issues related to battery charging and the time consumed for the same, the EV is also generating a massive demand in tier II and III cities which is a great development,” he added.The i-Praise is also said to have received bookings from a number of cities pan-India. Tier I cities such as Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Tier II cities like Bhopal, Nasik, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Ambala, Vishakhapatnam etc. and Tier III cities such as Mysore, Bulandshahar, Gorakhpur, Warangal, Trichy, Thrissur, etc. have been at the forefront of the demand for i-Praise.Interestingly, the Okinawa i-Praise can be accessed via the ‘Okinawa Eco’ app available on Google Play store. It gets features like -- Allows the user to set a virtual perimeter, ranging from 50 m to 10 km, and to receive an alert anytime the vehicle moves beyond this space. It ensures vehicle safety from unauthorized movement.- The ‘speed limit’ feature in i-Praise helps users to set speed thresholds for the vehicles. This especially helps parents to immediately get an alert message on the app to ensure they do not over-speed.- For those working late night hours or are sure to be occupied during a long meeting, the e-scooter’s curfew feature helps to set ‘no ride hours’ which will continue for the defined period till the user sets it off.- An essential feature to help avoid helpless circumstances, it helps users keep track of the vehicle’s battery health. Users receive in-application notifications when the battery level goes below a set level.- To ensure the safety of the rider and the vehicle, the i-Praise is equipped with an SOS features through which you can add a few emergency contacts to the app. The listed people will receive a notification through message or mail in case of any distress call generated by the user.- The e-scooter also has a unique continuous driving behaviour monitoring system that observes the rider’s driving tendencies and provides continuous feedback. It also provides information on Hard Braking, Hard Acceleration, Hard Left Turn, Hard Right Turn and Speeding instance by driver and rates the performance of the driver over time.- This feature enables the rider to check all the trips taken by the vehicle on a particular date. Users can see exact details of the trips such as start/end point, how many trips it made, how many Kms it travelled in the chosen time range.- This GPS enabled feature helps you to get directions to your location and operates it via the rider’s phone. It automatically picks the rider’s current location as the start point.- This feature provides users with constant reminders regarding upcoming insurance payment cycles and periodic maintenance/servicing of the vehicles.- This feature shows an overall status of the vehicle, with different demarcations such as ignition status, battery voltage, current and average speed and immobilization mode status.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.